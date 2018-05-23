If you invested $1,000 in JPMorgan 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

It's a good time for banks. The U.S. House of Representatives is passing a bill that will roll back some Dodd-Frank regulations and, thanks to the new tax bill, banks are reaping the benefits of lower corporate rates and a boost in overall profits.

JPMorgan Chase, one of the world's largest financial service companies, is among those doing well: this month, Morgan Stanley added it to its list of the 30 best long-term stock picks. That makes sense, given that the value of JPMorgan's stock has risen more or less steadily over the past decade and has recently reached new highs.

In fact, if you put $1,000 in the company in 2008, according to CNBC calculations, your investment would be worth more than $2,600 Wednesday, or over two and a half times as much, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.