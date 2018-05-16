Here are four top stock ideas for the long haul from Morgan Stanley, including JP Morgan, Salesforce

Morgan Stanley revealed its 30 best long-term stock picks on Wednesday, predicting choppy, range-bound equity trading at the index level to come.

"We have tried to identify the best franchises, not the most undervalued stocks," Morgan Stanley's research group wrote Wednesday. "The main criterion is sustainability — of competitive advantage, business model, pricing power, cost efficiency, and growth. We selected the companies that scored exceptionally well on these criteria."

The firm called the basket of ideas its "30 for 2021" group, a selection of "quality" stocks to hold over the next three years.

Here are four overweight-rated stocks recommended by Morgan Stanley on the list, along with the firm's current price targets.