The 15 best companies to intern for, according to interns

Every year, millions of young people hold paid and unpaid internships — and for good reason. Internships have the potential to provide students with valuable hands-on experience, mentorship connections and future career opportunities. But not all internships are created equally.

Under the Obama Administration, the Department of Labor required that unpaid internships benefit the intern more than the company. In January, the Trump administration announced new guidelines that roll back these protections, making it easier for companies to not pay interns and offer them less valuable experiences.

This means that it is more important than ever that interns do their research when deciding where to work. Job site Indeed recently analyzed data from over 72 million worker reviews in order to better understand what sets great internship programs apart from the rest. They found that at 15 companies, interns reported having the best and most valuable experiences.

Here are the 15 top-rated workplaces for internships, with ratings out of a possible five points: