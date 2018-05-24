Want to write the perfect resume? Stop making it all about yourself

There's a lot of advice out there for writing resumes. From the ideal number of job titles to the optimum length, opinions differ. But at least there's one thing on which all can agree: It should be all about you.

Right? Wrong. According to leading careers advisor, Marc Cenedella, that's the first and single biggest mistake you can make.

"Your resume is an advertisement targeted at your future boss," Cenedella told CNBC Make It. "So you should write it in a way that appeals to them."

That's not always easy. Typically it means putting yourself in the shoes of someone two levels above your current role.

But Cenedella recommended focusing on how your work impacted your then-boss and how it could help your future employer, rather than what it meant to you.