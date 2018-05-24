Michelle Obama is teasing her new book on Instagram with never-before-seen photos

Former first lady Michelle Obama has just unveiled the cover of her memoir "Becoming," which will be hitting bookstores around the world on Tuesday, November 13. Leading up to the big reveal, Obama has been posting previously unpublished family photos on her Instagram, offering a never-before-seen look at her personal life.

"The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you'll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be," Obama writes in her latest Instagram post. "Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own."