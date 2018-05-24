VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Michelle Obama is teasing her new book on Instagram with never-before-seen photos

Former first lady Michelle Obama has just unveiled the cover of her memoir "Becoming," which will be hitting bookstores around the world on Tuesday, November 13. Leading up to the big reveal, Obama has been posting previously unpublished family photos on her Instagram, offering a never-before-seen look at her personal life.

"The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you'll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be," Obama writes in her latest Instagram post. "Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own."

Just over a year ago, Obama and her husband auctioned off the rights to their books to Penguin Random House. The publisher likely paid anywhere from $30 million to $65 million for both.

This isn't Obama's first time publishing a book: She also authored "American Grown" about the White House kitchen garden and America's food landscape. But the much more personal "Becoming" promises to tell stories ranging from Obama's childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work.

While the former president has yet to reveal any details about his book, here are four new photos Obama has shared on her Instagram to get audiences excited about "Becoming."

1. Obama with her parents, Marian and Fraser

Obama was raised in Chicago in an apartment with her older brother Craig Robinson and their parents, Marian and Fraser Robinson III.

"My father, Fraser, taught me to work hard, laugh often, and keep my word. My mother, Marian, showed me how to think for myself and to use my voice," Obama writes. "Together, in our cramped apartment on the South Side of Chicago, my family helped me see the value in our story, in my story, and in the larger story of our country."

She has since shared her mother's lesson with others, emphasizing how important it is to use your voice in your career and your personal life.

2. Obama at college

"This is me at Princeton in the early 1980s. I know that being a first-generation college student can be scary, because it was scary for me. I was black and from a working-class neighborhood in Chicago, while Princeton's student body was generally white and well-to-do," she writes.

She has previously admitted that she didn't work as hard as she could have in college, but she was always dedicated to her studies.

"I'd never stood out in a crowd or a classroom because of the color of my skin before. But I found close friends and a mentor who gave me the confidence to be myself. Going to college is hard work, but every day I meet people whose lives have been profoundly changed by education, just as mine was. My advice to students is to be brave and stay with it. Congratulations to the Class of 2018! "

3. A wedding photo

Barack and Michelle have been married for over 25 years, and Obama writes that she continues to enjoy and appreciate their relationship.

"You can't tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992, with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night," she writes.

"Twenty five years later, we're still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can't imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else."

4. The first family moving into the White House

"Home has always been where our family is. ... It hasn't mattered whether we're lounging on a couch in Chicago's Hyde Park or, as we are here, in the White House," Obama writes.

"We did our best to make the White House a comfortable place where our girls could climb trees and host slumber parties, where we'd have dinner together as a family, and where we tried to live by the values our parents instilled in us."

It has been a busy week for the Obamas: Earlier this week, Netflix announced that Barack and Michelle would be the newest contributors to the streaming platform. The Obamas' multi-year agreement with Netflix, which is valued at $143 billion, allows them to produce films, scripted or unscripted series, documentaries and features.

