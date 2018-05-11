Michelle Obama shares the No. 1 lesson she learned from her mom

"Life is practice," she says, "and I tell my girls this every day. You are practicing who you are going to be. So if you're getting up late and you're trifling, and you're not getting your homework done, that's what you're practicing."

Obama has always emphasized that no matter her role, raising her family is her first priority.

"I said I'm 'mom-in-chief,' and a lot of women ridiculed me for that, but the first, most important job I have is who my girls are going to be," she explained. "If I can't get them right, I can't get y'all kids right, and I can't work for anybody else."

As her youngest daughter, Sasha, completes high school in Washington, D.C. and her oldest daughter, Malia, continues her studies at Harvard, Obama says she wants her girls and other young people to know that you have to start now with creating good habits.

"Do you want to be dependable? Then you have to be dependable," she says. "If you want people to trust you, then you have to be trustworthy. And you have to start those habits very early."

