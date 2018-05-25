10 entry-level jobs that new graduates can do from home

Admissions recruiter
Job description: "A new college grad may be ideal to work in an entry-level admissions job for a New Jersey-based college. This part-time position requires a bachelor's degree and strong presentation skills. Take part in a variety of activities focused on recruiting new students, promoting the college at all recruitment events, and developing relationships with community groups."
Billing assistant
Job description: "Part-time, remote job. Needs to be able to multitask to meet deadlines and be reliable. Evening and weekend hours possible. Implement and maintain organizational systems, ensure payments are processed and resolve issues."
Copywriter
Job description: "Position offers an entry-level, freelance opportunity for a copywriter in Hudson, Ohio. Will be responsible for assisting with content creation, proofreading and formatting. A bachelor's degree is preferred."
Desk assistant/assignment editor
Job description: "As a desk assistant, you'll follow up on story tips, answer questions regarding news programming and perform various related activities on a part-time, as-needed basis for a Chicago-based affiliate. Must have a bachelor's degree, detail-oriented skills and a dependable personality. Temporary contract."
Field premium audit representative
Job description: "Perform premium audits according to procedures and submit findings via an online system in this full-time, telecommute role. Must have a bachelor's degree and financial acumen. Travel required to client sites to obtain required documentation and records."