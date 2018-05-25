10 entry-level jobs that new graduates can do from home

As graduation season winds down, thousands of students across the country will start the search for their first "real" job. Young people are notoriously interested in working remotely, and while some may think that it's only mid-career or senior roles that can offer flexibility, there are actually plenty of entry-level jobs new grads can do from home.

More Americans are working remotely than ever before — a Gallup survey of over 15,000 adults found that 43 percent of employed Americans spend some time working outside the office.

Remote job search engine FlexJobs analyzed thousands of job postings and identified these 10 flexible entry-level jobs for new college grads: