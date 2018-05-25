VISIT CNBC.COM

10 entry-level jobs that new graduates can do from home

As graduation season winds down, thousands of students across the country will start the search for their first "real" job. Young people are notoriously interested in working remotely, and while some may think that it's only mid-career or senior roles that can offer flexibility, there are actually plenty of entry-level jobs new grads can do from home.

More Americans are working remotely than ever before — a Gallup survey of over 15,000 adults found that 43 percent of employed Americans spend some time working outside the office.

Remote job search engine FlexJobs analyzed thousands of job postings and identified these 10 flexible entry-level jobs for new college grads:

Admissions recruiter

Job description: "A new college grad may be ideal to work in an entry-level admissions job for a New Jersey-based college. This part-time position requires a bachelor's degree and strong presentation skills. Take part in a variety of activities focused on recruiting new students, promoting the college at all recruitment events, and developing relationships with community groups."

Billing assistant

Job description: "Part-time, remote job. Needs to be able to multitask to meet deadlines and be reliable. Evening and weekend hours possible. Implement and maintain organizational systems, ensure payments are processed and resolve issues."

Copywriter

Job description: "Position offers an entry-level, freelance opportunity for a copywriter in Hudson, Ohio. Will be responsible for assisting with content creation, proofreading and formatting. A bachelor's degree is preferred."

Desk assistant/assignment editor

Job description: "As a desk assistant, you'll follow up on story tips, answer questions regarding news programming and perform various related activities on a part-time, as-needed basis for a Chicago-based affiliate. Must have a bachelor's degree, detail-oriented skills and a dependable personality. Temporary contract."

Field premium audit representative

Job description: "Perform premium audits according to procedures and submit findings via an online system in this full-time, telecommute role. Must have a bachelor's degree and financial acumen. Travel required to client sites to obtain required documentation and records."

Inbound retail sales

Job description: "Take inbound customer calls, provide information and solve customer problems. Work from home full-time. Some weekend/evening hours required."

Microbiologist I

Job description: "Did you just receive your degree in science? In this entry-level job, you'll perform quality assurance and microbiology for manufacturing processes and provide assistance in the development and implementation of quality systems and procedures. Full-time, temporary job-based in Arkansas."

Online ESL teacher or tutor

Job description: "Use your college education to teach others while working from home in a full-time or part-time role. Use conversational lesson plans to teach ESL to adult learners. Must be a native English speaker and have a bachelor's degree in any field. TEFL can be acquired after contract start."

Software engineer

Job description: "Software engineer needed for a remote opportunity. Requires a bachelor's degree in computer science or a similar area and at least six months of software engineering experience. Full-time, telecommute. Familiarity with SQL needed."

Staff accountant

Job description: "This freelance opportunity requires a bachelor's degree and one-year general ledger accounting experience. Based in Reston, Virginia, you'll verify and post all business transactions related to accounts payable and accounts receivable, monthly expense variance analysis, and inter-company transactions."

