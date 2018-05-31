The 10 best places for the Class of 2018 to find a job this year

As the school year winds down, recent graduates are beginning the next chapter of their lives and for many, this means a new job and a new city. Young people are looking for jobs that can kick-start their careers and cities where the cost of living will allow them to begin paying down their students loans.

Fortunately, there's good reason for job seekers to feel optimistic. Though job creation was 6 percent lower in 2017 than it was in 2016, the most recent jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that unemployment is just 4.1 percent, and the National Association of Colleges and Employers reports that employers expect to hire 4 percent more members of the Class of 2018 than they did from the class of 2017.

But not every city will experience the same positive job trends in the new year. WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities across 26 key indicators in order to calculate which were the best places for job seekers. Each city was ranked according to the estimated strength of the city's job market as well as socioeconomic factors such as median annual income and housing affordability.

Check out the 10 best cities to find a job in 2018: