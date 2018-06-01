At 50 years old, Tony Hawk remains a skateboarding legend. His career helped popularize the sport with mainstream audiences and helped him launch a variety of successful business ventures that have made him a wealthy man. Forbes named him the highest paid action sports star in 2009, and the popular "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" video game franchise generated an estimated $1.4 billion in sales since it was launched by Activision in 1999.

In fact, Hawk has been a skating star since he turned pro at 14. He spent many of his teen years pulling in about $100,000 per year between prize money for winning competitions and company sponsorships (he skated for the Powell-Peralta skateboard company and did commercials for companies like Mountain Dew). Hawk was making more money than his teachers when he was still in high school.

Hawk even bought his first home when he was a senior in high school.

"That was one of the smartest things I ever did, because it definitely put my money away [and] made it grow eventually," Hawk tells CNBC Make It.

Aside from investing in a house, the legendary skater admits he often got a little carried away with his spending when he was young.

"When I first started earning money, I was in my late teens and I thought, the sky's the limit. I thought this was never going to end," Hawk says of his early earning power.

Hawk admits now that he "had no compass" with regard to being financially prudent, and he often bought "a lot of ridiculous, frivolous things."

"I would go to Sharper Image and go crazy and buy, like, the new small camera or the tanning bed," he says.

Fortunately for Hawk, his dad, Frank Hawk, convinced him to put some of his growing income into a more sound, long-term investment: real estate.

"My dad was the one who encouraged me to put [my money] away, in terms of investing in a house," Hawk tells CNBC Make It.

The only problem: Hawk was 17 at the time and, legally, you have to be at least 18 years old to sign the contract to buy a house.

"[My dad] cosigned a house with me, because I had the money but I wasn't old enough to actually sign a deed," Hawk says.