Former NFL player and start-up founder Martellus Bennett’s summer reading list

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett is a voracious reader who says that books are one of his biggest expenses (he has 3,500 of them). Bennett even previously told CNBC Make It that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's own reading habits inspired him to read a new book every two weeks.

Bennett, who retired from professional football in March, is also a children's book author and founder of multimedia entertainment company, The Imagination Agency. He's even writing a story inspired by his own life, which he describes as "taking 'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy,' meshing it with 'Bad Boys' and sprinkling a little Harry Potter magic dust on it, and then washing it in the river from 'The Chronicles of Narnia.'"

Bennett played 10 seasons in the NFL for five teams including the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots and made roughly $34 million in total according to the sports contracts and salaries website Spotrac, but he is now focusing on his post-NFL career as a creative and business man.

As the founder of his own start-up, as well as an avid reader and author, Bennett tells CNBC Make It these are the books about entrepreneurship that he "really, really love[s]."

"This is Marty's book club right now, coming to you live," Bennett says of his five recommendations. ("There's one book I'm not going to tell you about because I want to keep it to myself," Bennett jokes.)