Oprah Winfrey says this is the one trait you need to achieve extraordinary success

If you feel unsure about your future, you're certainly not alone. Even media mogul Oprah Winfreyfaced uncertainty at various points in her career.

But the billionaire says that cultivating one key trait helped her discover her life's purpose and achieve extraordinary success: self awareness.

At a Stanford Graduate School of Business panel, Winfrey tells students that everyone has a calling, which goes far beyond their job description. You cannot determine what yours is, she says, "unless you take the time to actually know who you are and why you're here."

She uses herself as an example. As a burgeoning journalist in Baltimore Winfrey was demoted from her co-anchor position, and had a sense that she wasn't yet fulfilling her destiny.

Even after a successful 25-year stint in Chicago, during which her morning program, once in last place, became the highest-rated talk show in the area, she still felt unsatisfied.