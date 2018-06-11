How a random 'babysitting' job in the '90s led to Shaq investing in Google

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal was certainly a winner on the basketball court during his sports career, but now his success comes in the form of savvy investments. On Monday, O'Neal sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and revealed the serendipitous story behind one of his best investments: Google — pre-IPO.
O'Neal explains that when he first got to Los Angeles in 1993 or 1994, he was at a Four Seasons Hotel, playing with another guest's children sitting at the next table.
"I'm actually babysitting the guy's kids while he's in a meeting," O'Neal says. "So after the meeting, he says, 'You know what? You're good with kids, I like you, I'm going to bring you in on this investment.' And it was called Google. He said, 'You know, in the future, you're going to be able to type on your phone, search engine this, do this, boom, boom, boom, you should invest.'
"I invested, and then a couple years later, I got a really big return," he adds.