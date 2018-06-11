How a random 'babysitting' job in the '90s led to Shaq investing in Google

O'Neal did not say how much he invested, but early investments in Google (which went public in 2004) have paid off big.

Since then, O'Neal has accumulated an impressive portfolio, including investments in Apple, 24 Hour Fitness, Five Guys and nightclubs in Las Vegas.

O'Neal recently told CNBC's Bob Pisani about his simple investing style, and said that he follows one rule: investing in things that are going to change people's lives.

"I never say, 'If I invest in this, five years down the line, we could sell it for this,'" he told Pisani. "Every time I've had that model, it's always been a failure."

While he retired from basketball in 2011 — after an impressive 19 year career — O'Neal is still making money from his numerous business ventures and investments. In 2016, Forbes reported that the former basketball star's net worth is over $400 million.

Despite his wealth, though, O'Neal is smart about his money: He reportedly saves 75 percent of his earnings and lives off the other 25 percent.

He's also instilling financial responsibility in his six children. During Monday's segment on "Ellen," O'Neal revealed the rules he currently has in place for his kids.

"My most famous rule is, in order to touch any of my cheese, you have to present me two degrees," he explains.

"Cheese means money. So, their father's very successful. So as a father, I'm not going to give them handouts. They have to get a bachelor's and a master's," O'Neal adds.

"So they're not in the will unless they get two degrees?" DeGeneres asks.

"Exactly," O'Neal responds.

