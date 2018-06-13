How to land a job at PwC

Technology is transforming every industry. In order to get and keep a job in 2018, workers must demonstrate technological literacy and an ability to learn and evolve with the times.

This is especially true for anyone looking to land a job at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). "Digital disruption is changing every role," Mike Fenlon, PwC's Chief People Officer, tells CNBC Make It.

The professional services firm works with companies from over 26 industries, offering strategy consulting, technology consulting and management consulting. The company evolved from accounting firms originally founded in the mid-1800s and has survived by adapting to the needs of a wide range of clients. Understanding the changing landscape of business, the economy and the workforce is central to PwC's culture, business model and hiring efforts.