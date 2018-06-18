Here are the 5 books Barack Obama is reading right now

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has always had a passion for books.

"I loved reading when I was a kid, partly because I was traveling so much, and there were times where I'd be displaced, I'd be the outsider," Obama told The New York Times in 2017. "The idea of having these worlds that were portable, that were yours, that you could enter into, was appealing to me."

In his role as president,Obama would turn to books for solace. "The ability to slow down and get perspective, along with the ability to get in somebody else's shoes — those two things have been invaluable to me," Obama explained of his penchant for reading.

Now as a private citizen, he's still a voracious reader. In a Facebook post Saturday, Obama shared five non-fiction book titles he is currently reading on topics ranging from economics to political philosophy.

"I'm often asked what I'm reading, watching, and listening to, so I thought I might share a short list," he writes.

These books aren't the only things he's reading, and "It's admittedly a slightly heavier list than what I'll be reading over the summer," Obama says in his post.