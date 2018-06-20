5 common resume mistakes that make smart people look dumb

Always think about the context when writing your resume, says Lasater. This will save you from making costly grammatical mistakes like using the wrong type of "they're, their or there" or the wrong subject-verb agreement.
"Sadly, [poor grammar] can put the applicant in a negative situation and could demonstrate that you're not paying attention to detail, that you're rushed and that you're not taking your time," says the career specialist.
Lisa Stern Haynes, a global staffing lead and senior recruiter at Google, agrees. She tells the Google Partners podcast that she frequently sees applicants misuse the past-tense of the word "lead." Instead of spelling the word as L-E-D, applicants spell the past-tense version as L-E-A-D. "This one drives me nuts," Haynes admits.
Lasater's biggest pet peeve is when candidates use the word "roll" instead of "role" and she notes that these types of grammatical errors can really damage your credibility.
To avoid this issue, make sure that you're continuously reviewing your resume, reading the document aloud and asking friends to give it a look-over, says Lasater.
"It's really important to make sure you always put your best foot forward because whether you want to or not, this is the image you're sending out there," she adds.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.
Don't miss: How filler words like 'um' and 'uh' could actually help you ace your job interview