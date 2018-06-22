Take a look inside Charleston's weirdest mansion — it's $5 million and it's hurricane-proof

While Charleston, South Carolina might be known for its charming historic architecture, one of the city's most unique mansions is for sale for more than $4.995 million.

Dubbed the "Eye of the Storm," the domed home, located on Sullivan's Island in Charleston, just 230 feet from the beach, was designed to withstand deadly hurricanes. It's the brain child of George Paul, a designer and builder of dome structures, who erected the house for his parents after they lost their summer home to category 5 Hugo in 1989. The architect of the home was X Dilling, who lives in the Charleston area.

For the first time ever, the dome home is listed for sale, Patero Group confirms to CNBC Make It.