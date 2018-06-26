VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Inside Rob Lowe's $47 million California mansion — where Oprah's a neighbor

Rob Lowe isn't just famous as an actor, he's also famous for living in the same neighborhood as Oprah Winfrey in Montecito, California. Now Lowe has listed that sprawling estate for sale for $47 million.

Along with Lowe and Winfrey, the affluent Santa Barbara County community counts Drew Barrymore and Al Gore among its residents. Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi recently sold their Montecito property after successfully flipping it for a cool $11 million.

Lowe's 10,000-square-foot mansion has 20 rooms and is situated on 3.4 acres of land.

The home, listed by Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty, includes six bedrooms, eight full and three partial bathrooms, nine interior and two exterior fireplaces, a screening room, wine cellar, piano bar and home gym. There’s also a two-bedroom guesthouse, as well as an 800-square-foot pool cabana with a full kitchen and a bedroom.

The sanctuary also includes a tennis court with two viewing areas, reflecting pool, swimming pool, spa, outside kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven, koi pond, and rose and vegetable gardens, as well as a seven-car garage.

The estate features views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez mountains, while the property is dotted within mature oaks (its nickname is “Oakview”) and has an expansive, manicured lawn. It features over 3,000 square feet of verandas, decks and patios.

The Lowes’ home was built by architect Don Nulty, landscape architect Mark Rios, interior desigenr Kyle Irwin and feng shui master David Cho.

The listing describes the home as an “equal appreciation of history, modernity, sophistication and comfort.”

“The overall aesthetic tips its hat to traditional East Coast style and the legacy of the Virginia countryside, yet this is a stage for creating one’s own history, a destination for family and friends,” the listing states.

Lowe and his wife, jewelery designer Sheryl Lowe, bought the land on which the mansion sits in 2005. The duo has listed their home because their two sons have grown up and moved out.

“With our boys now out of the house, we’re looking forward to our next real estate adventure,” Rob Lowe said in a statement.

This $85 million mansion is the most expensive home in all of Malibu
This $85 million mansion is the most expensive home in all of Malibu   

Don't miss: Report: Ellen DeGeneres sells $11 million California estate — take a look inside

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...