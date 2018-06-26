Inside Rob Lowe's $47 million California mansion — where Oprah's a neighbor

Rob Lowe isn't just famous as an actor, he's also famous for living in the same neighborhood as Oprah Winfrey in Montecito, California. Now Lowe has listed that sprawling estate for sale for $47 million.

Along with Lowe and Winfrey, the affluent Santa Barbara County community counts Drew Barrymore and Al Gore among its residents. Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi recently sold their Montecito property after successfully flipping it for a cool $11 million.

Lowe's 10,000-square-foot mansion has 20 rooms and is situated on 3.4 acres of land.

The home, listed by Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty, includes six bedrooms, eight full and three partial bathrooms, nine interior and two exterior fireplaces, a screening room, wine cellar, piano bar and home gym. There’s also a two-bedroom guesthouse, as well as an 800-square-foot pool cabana with a full kitchen and a bedroom.

The sanctuary also includes a tennis court with two viewing areas, reflecting pool, swimming pool, spa, outside kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven, koi pond, and rose and vegetable gardens, as well as a seven-car garage.