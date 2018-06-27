He was 'Japan's David Beckham.' But at 29, Hidetoshi Nakata gave it up. Here's why

Boris Streubel | Getty
Hidetoshi Nakata is interviewed prior to the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel on February 26, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco.
“All of those traditional markets, like craftsmen and sake makers don’t really open doors that easily to the public,” Nakata says. “If you have a great object, if you have great information, if you have great experiences or stories, it’s better to share with people.”
Nakata’s business keeps him far from the field these days, but the former soccer player says the discipline he learned as an athlete, still stays with him. He continues to train every morning, because he says it keeps him mentally sharp. He says his body is a measure of “how you are pushing your mind.”
Even as he looks to expand his sprawling sake business, Nakata insists there is no real end goal.
“I just do things I have a passion for. Soccer, craft, culture,” he says. “I’m not doing it for money or fame. That’s why, for me, there is no real success or no real fail.”
