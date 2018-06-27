He was 'Japan's David Beckham.' But at 29, Hidetoshi Nakata gave it up. Here's why

Hidetoshi Nakata had built the career he always dreamed of — by the time he was 29 years old.

The former soccer player, often referred to as the “Japanese David Beckham” had notched three FIFA World Cup appearances, two Olympic games, and major contracts with clubs in the U.K. and Italy. He even received one of Italy's highest orders, the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity, honoring his near decade-long career there.

But 11 years into his soccer journey, he decided to walk away from it all.