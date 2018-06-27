Today, you can get $49 luxury hotel rooms in NYC, Orlando, LA and more on Hotwire

On Wednesday, discount travel site Hotwire launched a sale for travel over the July 4th holiday. The Hotwire Effect XL Sale features $49 nightly rates at four- and five-star hotels in select U.S. cities that are popular for Independence Day travel.

Since the July 4th holiday lands midweek, the sale includes the option to book anytime just before, during and after the holiday for the fixed price of $49 per night. Travel dates must be between June 26 and July 8.

The $49 hotel rates can be booked in the following U.S. cities. (All average rates are according to Hotwire.)

· Austin, Texas (vs. average $179/night)

· Chicago, Illinois (vs. average $169/night)

· Los Angeles, California (vs. average $179/night)

· Miami, Florida (vs. average $139/night)

· New York, New York (vs. average $167/night)

· Orlando, Florida (vs. average $140/night)

· San Francisco, California (vs. average $189/night)

· Washington D.C. (vs. average $133/night)

The rates are available to book June 26 to June 28, or while supplies last. They apply to the first two nights of travel in the June 28 to July 8 time frame.

Savings are up to 74 percent.

Don't miss: These 5 famous beach destinations are cheap for summer travel

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!