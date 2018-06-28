5 ways to savor the summer holidays without breaking the bank

The worst thing you can do is get to the holiday and have nothing planned. This will lead to wanting to find something, anything, to do, and to spending money on the fly — which is a great way to part with a lot more money than you intended to. Have ideas for a few affordable or even free activities to participate in so you don't have to improvise.

Preparation will help when it comes to vacations, too, since this is the time of year when the price of everything goes up: for hotels, airfare, even gas. “Americans are spending nearly 60 cents more per gallon of gasoline than this same time last year, but that’s not deterring travelers from packing up their cars for road trips,” says Julie Hall of Triple AAA public relations.

Try to take advantage of all-inclusive packages and, if flying, purchase airline tickets as early as you can. (Planning to book a cruise next winter in advance of next summer is also smart.)

If you are driving, obey traffic laws. On these weekends, cops are ready and willing to give out citations, nothing blows the budget like a $250-$300 ticket. So seat belts on, and don’t go over the speed limit.