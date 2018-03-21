Here’s exactly when to buy plane tickets to get the best deals

When planning a vacation, the less you spend on flights, the more you can put toward exploring your destination.

As part of its 2018 Airfare Study, CheapAir.com analyzed 917 million fares across 8,000 markets to determine the cheapest and most expensive days to book flights.

The ideal time for domestic flights: 70 days in advance. That's within what CheapAir.com calls the "prime booking window," which stretches from 21 to 121 days early to lock in the best prices. "Fares bounce around but frequently are available for within 5 percent of the lowest price," the study says.

The time of year you're aiming for matters as well. Here's how far out is ideal for each season: