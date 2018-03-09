Spring break is almost here, so it's officially time to pack up your swimsuit and beach reads and get some much-needed vitamin D. But don't worry if you haven't made any travel plans yet — here are tips on booking and where to go without breaking the bank.



Booking tips

To get the best deal on flights, you should travel mid-week, according to Hopper, an app that uses data to predict and analyze airfare. Friday is the most popular day to depart, says Hopper, so it's also the most expensive. In fact, it will cost you 20 percent more than flying on a Tuesday, the cheapest day to depart.

When it comes to your return trip, Hopper's Spring Break Cheat Sheet recommends avoiding a Sunday flight — it will cost you 10 percent more than returning on a Friday. Also try avoiding peak spring break travel time. Hopper pegs the most expensive times to travel from a U.S. airport this spring between April 2 and April 15, when flights can have a 25 percent premium.

Where to go

Beyond booking, where you go can also make a difference for your budget. Here some popular but affordable destinations offering deals this spring break season. Keep in mind that flight deals are often fleeting and airfare fluctuates frequently.

Key West, Florida