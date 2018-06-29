Prioritizing family over your career may be good for your paycheck

It’s the million-dollar question: How much of your personal life should you sacrifice for the sake of your salary?

Well, perhaps less than you might think, according to new research suggesting that those who prioritize their family earn more on average than those who put career front and center.

In a survey of 1,015 U.S. employees aged 13 to 73, financial advice site CreditLoan found that those who put family and children as their top priority earned on average $8,714 more per year than those who ranked their jobs first.

Across genders and age brackets, the benefits of striking that elusive balance between work and family appeared to ring true. For millennials specifically, the monetary benefits worked out as around $4,000 more per year, while for Generation Xers — those aged 38 to 53 — it was closer to $8,000.

While familial prioritization correlated with a higher salary, it is possible that some of the findings simply demonstrated that people with higher salaries felt more comfortable prioritizing family.

Still, according to CreditLoan's creative director, Corrie Colliton, who conducted the research, the findings indicate that it's possible to take a balanced approach to life's demands without damaging your career progression.