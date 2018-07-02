Here's exactly when you'll become a millionaire if you save $300 per month

If you're aiming to build a $1 million retirement fund, as recommended by experts, regularly saving and investing can put you well on your way to reaching that milestone by age 67.

Are you on track? If you start in your 20s, you should aim to put away around $400 a month. But that's not possible for everyone.

CNBC Make It used CNN Money's helpful millionaire calculator to estimate when you would become a millionaire if you're able to contribute $300 to an investment account each month, assuming that you're starting from scratch with zero savings.

With a 4 percent rate of return, you'd become a millionaire in 62 years, by 2080.

With a 6 percent rate of return, you'd become a millionaire in 48 years, by 2066.

With an 8 percent rate of return, you'd become a millionaire in 39 years, by 2057.

With a 10 percent rate of return, you'd become a millionaire in 34 years, by 2052.

Try out the calculator yourself here.