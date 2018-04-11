$1 million may not last you in retirement—here's how to figure out how much you need

Here's how much you should save at every age 9:15 AM ET Wed, 22 Feb 2017 | 00:55

There's also the 4 percent rule, which many early retirees use to know if they have enough money to settle down. The rule says that in most cases you can safely withdraw 4 percent a year from your retirement savings portfolio.

Flipping the 4 percent rule can help you figure out how big your portfolio needs to be, or what's called your "magic number." Simply divide your annual spending by 0.04 (or multiple it by 25) to get your target.

For example, financial blogger "The Money Wizard" — a Minneapolis-based millennial who goes by the pen name Sean and is on track to retire by age 37 — plans to live off of about $30,000 per year. Using the 4 percent rule, he estimates he'll need $750,000 ($30,000 / 0.04) in the bank to retire comfortably.

Madison-based Chris Reining also used the rule before retiring in his 30s. "It really came down to, once I have enough money where I can withdraw 4 percent, then I can walk away," he tells CNBC Make It. "I typically spend somewhere between $30,000 and $40,000 a year, meaning I needed to get to $1 million."

He did that at age 35 and officially left his information technology job two years later.