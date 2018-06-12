If you want to retire a millionaire, don’t overlook this critical part of investing

Investing is regularly touted as one of the most reliable ways to grow your wealth, prepare for the future and reach the $1 million retirement savings goal recommended by experts.

Although picking stocks can be risky, there are plenty of low-risk ways to get into the market, including funding a 401(k), Roth IRA or other retirement account, or investing in index funds, which Warren Buffett recommends.

But many people overlook a critical component of investing, says Nick Holeman, a certified financial planner at Betterment. He says that it's important to keep in mind that no matter how well you plan your investments, they can't do everything for you.

"Investing in the stock market, historically, has been the best way to build wealth for every investor out there," he tells CNBC Make It. "But the thing that people don't remember all the time is that just because you pick the right investments, if you don't save enough into those investments, it's not going to matter."