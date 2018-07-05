How Spencer Pratt blew $10 million on $4,000 bottles of wine and a $1 million crystal collection

At the height of their fame as stars of MTV's “The Hills,” around 2008, Spencer Pratt and his now-wife Heidi Montag were worth millions. Pratt, the de facto villain of the show, reportedly earned up to $175,000 per episode, he once wrote on Twitter.

Along with paid appearances and photoshoots, he and Heidi brought in up to $2 million per year, People reports. But the fame didn’t last, and neither did the money. MTV cancelled “The Hills” after six seasons and the couple’s relevance sharply declined. Despite the loss of their six-figure paychecks, though, the Pratts didn’t slow down their spending, and they blew through their entire $10 million net worth.

“It’s really easy to spend millions of dollars if you’re not careful and you think it’s easy to keep making millions of dollars,” Pratt tells Money in a recent profile. “The money was just coming so fast and so easy that my ego led me to believe that, ‘Oh, this is my life forever.’”

Their extensive list of luxuries included $30,000 shopping sprees, $4,000 bottles of wine, $15,000-a-night bodyguards and a crystal collection worth approximately $1 million.

“We were keeping up with the Joneses, but we were going against Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes,” Pratt told People in 2016. “We should have stayed in our reality TV lane.”