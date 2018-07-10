Today, the BBC reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had signed an agreement with Italian soccer team Juventus, marking an end to his nearly decade-long career with Real Madrid. According to The Guardian, the 33-year-old soccer star met with his agent and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli in Greece and agreed to a four-year deal, with an annual salary of around €30 million ($35.2 million). That means that Ronaldo can expect to earn roughly €120 million ($140.78 million) over his four-year contract. Sky Sports and Mirror are reporting similar figures.

In a statement, Real Madrid thanked the player for his dedication over his nine years at the club and said, "Real Madrid will always be your home.”

Ronaldo was already the third highest-paid athlete — and second highest-paid soccer player— on earth. According to Forbes' ranking of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, the Portuguese striker earns approximately $61 million in salary and winnings and $47 million in endorsements each year, for a total of $108 million.

Despite his sky-high earnings, Ronaldo recently faced accusations of tax fraud. In 2017, he was accused by the Spanish government of defrauding the country's revenue offices of almost €15 million ($17.5 million) in unpaid taxes. In June, Spanish publication El Mundo reported that he had accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence and agreed to pay $21.7 million.

The superstar maintains a glamorous lifestyle. Here’s how Ronaldo spends his fortune: