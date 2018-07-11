Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is $50 billion richer than any other person alive

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is now $50 billion richer than any other person alive.

Bezos is currently worth $143.3 billion, according to Forbes, which is just over $50 billion more than the next richest person alive, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is currently worth over $93 billion.

In the context of other billionaires, that $50 billion difference is nearly equal to Google co-founder Sergey Brin's entire fortune (currently $52 billion) or 13.5 times Mark Cuban's net worth (currently $3.7 billion, according to Forbes).

Bezos’ wealth has been climbing as shares of Amazon have been skyrocketing. A year ago, shares of Amazon were hovering at about $1000 per share. Today, they are trading at more than $1750 per share.

Bezos was born the son of a teen mom, was valedictorian of his high school class, went to Princeton and started a career in finance in New York City. But at age 30, Bezos walked away from his job to launch Amazon. "After much consideration, I took the less safe path to follow my passion, and I'm proud of that choice," the entrepreneur says in his 2010 graduation speech at Princeton.

Bezos is also the founder of aerospace company Blue Origin, into which he plans to invest much of his Amazon money.