At age 6, Luka Modric was a refugee. Now he's leading Croatia to the World Cup Final

"When the war started we became refugees, and it was a really tough time,” The Sun reports Modric saying in 2008. “I was six years old. These were really hard times. I remember them vividly, but it’s not something you want to remember or think about."

After being uprooted from their home, Modric and his family moved to the city of Zadar, Croatia, and struggled to make ends meet. "We lived in a hotel for many years as we struggled financially, but I always loved football," he recalls. "I remember my first shin pads had the Brazilian Ronaldo on them, and I loved them."

According to Canadian media organization The Loop, Modric grew up practicing soccer in empty parking lots and remembers hearing grenades in the background. But despite these difficulties, the captain says he is stronger today because of the challenges he has faced.

“The war made me stronger, it was a very hard time for me and my family," reports The Sun. "I don’t want to drag that with me forever, but I don’t want to forget about it either.”

