At age 6, Luka Modric was a refugee. Now he's leading Croatia to the World Cup Final

The world has watched in awe as Croatia battled their way through the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final and on Sunday, the team will take on France in the country's first World Cup championship. Much of Croatia's success can be attributed to the nation's "Golden Generation," made up of well-respected players like Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.
As the Croatian team's captain, Modric has show tremendous leadership, providing excellent passes and crucial motivation during the team's several overtime appearances. He may have developed that strength under pressure during a uniquely challenging childhood.
When Modric was just six years old, his family became refugees. Yahoo Sports recounts that Serbian militants attacked Modric's hometown of Modrici, on December 8th, 1991. His grandfather was shot, his home was burned to the ground and his family was forced to flee for their lives.