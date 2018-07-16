Just bought an Echo on Amazon Prime Day? Try these 7 'skills' to be more productive

1. Relaxing Sounds: Morning Music

This skill provides soothing music for quiet thinking, yoga or meditation, according to its 1,000 reviews.

Quiet contemplation can be a tool for success: "Everything begins and ends with stillness," Oprah Winfrey told Fast Company in 2015 of her morning routine, "a conscious awareness of my presence within the greater presence of all...."

2. Five Minute Workout: Core and Cardio

This Alexa skill walks users through five minutes worth of exercise. "This is a great way to wedge some cardio into my busy, unpredictable schedule," one reviewer on Amazon wrote. "So far, all of the exercise can be done in a small area."

From Mark Zuckerberg to Mark Cuban, many tech execs and billionaires swear by morning exercise as a way to be more productive during the day.

3. Chop Chop

This skill offers step-by-step tutorials for chopping produce, from breaking down mangoes to slicing bell peppers. "I'm not very skilled in the kitchen so using this as a quick reference when cutting up veggies is really helpful," one user wrote on Amazon.

Cooking at home can boost your budget and there may be psychological benefits to doing mindless activities like chopping. Focusing on a simple task can allow your mind to wander to creative new territory, according to research by the University of California, Santa Barbara. It could be a reason Bill Gates volunteers to do his family's dishes every night.

4. Guided Meditation: Meditation of the Day for Calm

In sessions that are three to eight minutes long, this skill instructs listeners on how to meditate.

Meditation is said to improve focus and cognition over the long term, and many successful entrepreneurs favor it. Billionaire hedge fund magnate Ray Dalio, who practices Transcendental Meditation, says it's "probably been the single most important reason for whatever success I've had."

5. Word of the Day Flash Briefing

Learn a new word and its definition each day with this skill. A broader vocabulary can be a tool for more effective communication, and improving spelling can be a lifelong benefit.

"I enjoy guessing the definition and spelling before it is given," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "Mini-trivia game for me!"

6. Question of the Day

With 3,089 positive reviews, this skill is a favorite of Alexa users. And if you're a trivia buff, this skill is for you too. Each day, the skill will ask a new trivia question "from arts and entertainment to literature and science," according to its description.

Plus, learning something new each day can increase productivity and boost self-esteem.

7. TED Talks

From Tony Robinson to Susan Cain, the insights given by speakers at official TED conferences can be streamed through your Echo speaker.

