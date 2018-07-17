These are the top 2 food experiences in America, according to TripAdvisor

"We bring guests to meet the people who actually make the food and roll the Cuban cigars, as opposed to just showing a place and talking about it," Grace Della, director for Miami Culinary Tours, tells CNBC Make It. "Miami has a great influence of Cuban cuisine; folks get to try and learn about the Cuban culture with our tour."
The tour also visits a cigar factory, a local food market and The Cuba Ocho Art Museum. It costs $56 per person and lasts 2.5 hours.
For its methodology, TripAdvisor used an algorithm that looked at a product's reviews, opinions and popularity with travelers over the last year. Millions of reviews and ratings from travelers around the world were analyzed.
Here is the full list of TripAdvisor's top 10 global food experiences:
1. Cooking Class and Lunch at a Tuscan Farmhouse with Local Market Tour — Florence, Italy
2. New Orleans Cooking Class — New Orleans, Louisiana
3. Rome Food Tour by Sunset around Prati District — Rome, Italy
4. Paris Food Tour: Taste of Montmartre — Paris, France
5. Little Havana Food and Walking Tour in Miami — Miami, Florida
6. Madrid Tapas and Wine Tasting Tour — Madrid, Spain
7. Colonial Tramcar Restaurant Tour of Melbourne — Melbourne, Australia
8. Tapas and Wine Experience Small Group Walking Tour — Barcelona, Spain
9. Brussels Chocolate Walking Tour and Workshop — Brussels, Belgium
10. Tokyo by Night: Japanese Food Tour — Tokyo, Japan
