These are the top 2 food experiences in America, according to TripAdvisor

Food is a top reason to travel the world.

A recent survey by Booking.com found that more than half of American travelers (51 percent) said they pick a destination for its great food or drink, and 70 percent of travelers are motivated to vacation to experience new cuisine, according to MMGY Global's Portrait of American Travelers study.

TripAdvisor recently released its Travelers' Choice Awards for Global Food Experiences, which ranks 345 of the world's best tours, experiences and activities related to food, beer and wine. Tuscan Farmhouse Cooking Class ranked No. 1 worldwide.

And just two experiences in America made the list: New Orleans Cooking Class (No. 2 on the global list) and Little Havana Food and Walking Tour in Miami (No. 5 on the global list).

New Orleans Cooking Class at New Orleans Cooking School