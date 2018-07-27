VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Best Caribbean cruise destinations for 2018

Curacao
Courtesy of Cruise Critic 
Curacao

The Caribbean has long been a hot spot for cruisers, but with so many regions and islands, it can be difficult to narrow down where you exactly want to go in the Caribbean.

Now, Cruise Critic — a cruise reviews website — has announced its third annual Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards, based solely on customer reviews submitted to the site for cruises taken over the past year. Cruise Critic features over 350,000 cruise reviews, covering 500 cruise ships and over 300 worldwide ports.

Here are this year's hot spots for Caribbean cruises.

King's Wharf port
Courtesy of Cruise Critic
King's Wharf port

Top-rated port in the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda: King's Wharf

Located on the west end of Bermuda, King's Wharf is the most popular port on Cruise Critic for the eastern Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda region. The site describes King's Wharf as being rich in history, boasting everything from museums to golf courses. Popular excursions at King's Wharf include a trip to the Horseshoe Bay Beach and snorkeling.

The second most popular port of this region of the Caribbean is the popular port St. Maarten, known for its beaches and shopping, with San Juan, Puerto Rico coming in third. The fourth spot goes to Grand Turk, and St. Thomas rounds out this region's top five ports.

Havana, Cuba
Courtesy of Cruise Critic
Havana, Cuba

Top-rated port in the western Caribbean and Riviera Maya: Havana

Havana, Cuba is the most popular port in the western Caribbean and Riviera Maya region, according to Cruise Critic reviewers. The city's colorful cars and buildings offer rich history and culture, and it's located just 90 miles from south Florida. Popular excursions in Havana include a city tour and Tropicana Cabaret.

Coming in second place for this region is Cienfuegos, located on Cuba's southern coast; a hot spot for art, architecture and culture. Third place goes to the popular port of Cozumel, Mexico, while fourth place goes to Roatan, Honduras located roughly 30 miles off the country's coast. The Grand Cayman port claims the fifth spot.

Curacao
Courtesy of Cruise Critic 
Curacao

Top-rated port in the Southern Caribbean: Curacao

The colorful cruise port of Curacao, located 42 miles east of Aruba, ranked number one on Cruise Critic's list for the southern Caribbean region. It boasts over 35 beaches, according to Cruise Critic, and has earned a five out of five Cruise Critic editor rating. Popular excursions at Curacao, the "C" in the ABC chain islands, include a private beach break excursion and exploring the Hato Caves.

Aruba (the "A" in ABC) claims the second spot for this region, known for its beautiful beaches and shopping options. The third most popular port in the southern Caribbean goes to Bonaire (the final ABC isle), while Barbados takes the fourth spot. Rounding out the southern Caribbean's top five is Grenada.

Don't miss: How this young family is traveling through Europe, staying for nearly free

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule