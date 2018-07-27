Best Caribbean cruise destinations for 2018

The Caribbean has long been a hot spot for cruisers, but with so many regions and islands, it can be difficult to narrow down where you exactly want to go in the Caribbean.

Now, Cruise Critic — a cruise reviews website — has announced its third annual Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards, based solely on customer reviews submitted to the site for cruises taken over the past year. Cruise Critic features over 350,000 cruise reviews, covering 500 cruise ships and over 300 worldwide ports.

Here are this year's hot spots for Caribbean cruises.