Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban: ‘I am not a fan of getting MBAs at all’

Mark Cuban is the ultimate business success story. He grew up middle class in Pittsburgh and after college started with just $60 in his pocket. Today is worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes.

And the tech entrepreneur, star of the ABC reality show "Shark Tank" and owner of the Dallas Mavericks says one step many people take in their journey towards success is unnecessary: getting an MBA.

"I am not a fan of getting MBAs at all. I am a fan of going to college but not a fan of getting an MBA," Cuban said at the High School Leadership Summit Turning Point USA event in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (a video of which is embedded below).

Cuban went to Indiana University for undergrad and took MBA classes there, he tells CNBC Make It. "I had more than half of my MBA done before my junior year [of college]," Cuban says, but he did not complete an MBA.