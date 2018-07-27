The tables finally turned on the investors of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank."

For The Discovery Channel's popular Shark Week-themed programming, which continues through Saturday, "Shark Tank" cast members Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran swam with actual sharks for a chance to win a $50,000 donation to their chosen shark conservation organization.

The special episode, "Shark Tank Meets Shark Week," which aired Wednesday, was the first-time ever team up for the shows, scoring a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 1.60 million viewers.

Viewers got to see the investors' pitching skills in action (each star pitched the others as to why their charity should win the money), as well as their shark dives, with each investor traveling to a different gorgeous locale.

These are the four destinations where Sharks went diving with sharks.