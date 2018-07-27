VISIT CNBC.COM

"Shark Tank" stars Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary swam with sharks for Shark Week — here are the stunning places they traveled

Ullstein Bild | Getty Images

The tables finally turned on the investors of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank."

For The Discovery Channel's popular Shark Week-themed programming, which continues through Saturday, "Shark Tank" cast members Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran swam with actual sharks for a chance to win a $50,000 donation to their chosen shark conservation organization.

The special episode, "Shark Tank Meets Shark Week," which aired Wednesday, was the first-time ever team up for the shows, scoring a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 1.60 million viewers.

Viewers got to see the investors' pitching skills in action (each star pitched the others as to why their charity should win the money), as well as their shark dives, with each investor traveling to a different gorgeous locale.

These are the four destinations where Sharks went diving with sharks.

Eluethera, Bahamas

Daymond John was the first investor to get in the water, choosing the Bahamas National Trust in Eleuthera, Bahamas as his conservation group. Before the show aired on Wednesday, John Tweeted "Wait for it.. hear that nervous laugh? I'm clearly saying "what the hell am I about to do?"

But the adventure was worth it: John won the $50,000 donation for his charity, as selected unanimously by his co-stars.

The island to which John traveled, Eleuthera, is known for its pink-sand beaches, colorful reef system, unique New England architecture (influenced by Loyalist settlers in the 1700s) and pineapple farming. It's also one of the most well known islands for shark diving, where visitors can head out to open waters with Shark School, an interactive shark diving and education organization, where they can feed blacktip and reef sharks and freely swim with them.

Ocean Fox Cotton Bay, a boutique resort, partners with Shark School and offers a seven-night package (including 5 days of lecture and shark dives) for $2,100.

Atlanta, Georgia

"Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary traveled to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, to swim with 40-foot whale sharks.

On the episode, O'Leary says: "This is an endangered species. If we don't do something about this, your grandchildren will never experience these fish." O'Leary explains that the whale shark population dropped in half in the past 75 years, and the Georgia Aquarium supports whale sharks through ticket sales.

The $290 million aquarium, near Centennial Olympic Park, features exhibitions over 13 acres and in more than 10 million gallons of water, and it's the largest aquarium in the Western Hemisphere. There are more than 120,000 animals representing 500 species, and can be viewed in 12,000 square feet of viewing windows.

More than 2 million people visit every year.

A ticket for entrance is $26.95 after 4 p.m.; $35.95 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; and $30.95 before 11 a.m.

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida, is one of the places in America everyone should visit at least once — it's even home to the top two food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor users.

And it's where "Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran joined University of Miami shark expert Neil Hammerschlag off the coast of Miami's Biscayne Bay to help tag sharks for the school's Shark Research & Conservation Program.

"For once, I'M the one getting into the water with the sharks," Corcoran Tweeted on Tuesday. "You won't want to miss this!"

Shark enthusiasts can get up close and personal with sharks with Miami Shark Tours, which offers shark viewing trips from a boat ($95 per person/ 4 hours), where they can see lemon, bull and blacktip sharks, and shark cage diving trips ($195 per person/ 4 hours) with hammerhead, bull, reef and tiger sharks.

Oahu, Hawaii

Mark Cuban traveled to Oahu, Hawaii, where he worked with Shark Allies, an organization that protects sharks from threats like finning, and Hawaii Shark Encounters. Cuban went cage diving with Galapagos sharks.

"If we don't partner with Shark Allies and stop this, there won't be any sharks to tag, there will be no sharks left in the aquarium, there will be no sharks for people to go and visit in the Bahamas," Cuban says on the show.

Oahu, Hawaii, is a popular destination for shark diving with several local companies offering day trips out to the open water.

North Shore Shark Adventures, operating since 2001, offers trips only two miles out from the shore to cage dive with Galapagos, sandbar and hammerhead sharks in their natural habitat. According to the website, guests may also encounter dolphins, green sea turtles and humpback whales (November through May).

A shark cage dive is $96 per person. A shark viewing boat ride is $70 per person.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank," which airs weeknights starting at 7 p.m. ET.

