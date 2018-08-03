Malcolm Gladwell: Americans spend too much on 'meaningless education'  

The U.S. and Canada share more than just a border. There are strong cultural, economic and social ties that connect the two countries, but education may be one example of how the Land of the Free and the Great White North differ.

When CNBC Make It asked Canadian journalist, author and host of Revisionist History Malcolm Gladwell about the worst investment he sees people make, he pointed to these differences.

"The amount of money that's wasted on meaningless education in [the U.S.], it never ceases to amaze me," Gladwell tells CNBC Make It. Specifically, he argues that Americans need to rethink how they invest in education, and says that donating to prestigious schools with large endowments is a waste of resources.

"People who give money to wealthy schools like Ivy League schools basically should just burn their money instead" he says.