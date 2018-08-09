This fan favorite airline is now serving the Bill Gates-backed Impossible Burger

The entree is served with two patties and smoked gouda and, for now, it's only available for business class customers.

"We wanted to make sure it was high quality for our first international flight, and it's limited now to control numbers to prepare for each flight," says Lee. The Impossible Burger is served aboard flights NZ1 and NZ5 from Los Angeles to Auckland in Business Premier class.

"Feedback on the Impossible Burger has been really positive, with the burger proving at least as popular as any of the other burger options we've previously offered," Air New Zealand in-flight customer experience manager Niki Chave tells CNBC Make It.

"Customers are excited about the chance to get their first taste of the Impossible Burger, and we're excited to be the first airline in the world to serve it, says Chave, adding that it's an opportunity to surprise and delight customers traveling in business class.

The Impossible Burger, which debuted in 2016, cooks, smells and tastes like beef from cows using an iron-containing molecule called heme, derived from soy plant roots. The ingredient was officially approved by the FDA in July 2018. Bill Gates is an investor in Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods.