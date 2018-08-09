This fan favorite airline is now serving the Bill Gates-backed Impossible Burger

The Impossible Burger is now available in nearly 2,500 restaurants throughout the United States and, announced in April 2018, it is expanding to 40 locations in Hong Kong, as well as The Galaxy in Macau, announced in July.
Lee says beyond being a company executive, he's one of Impossible Burger's super fans.
"I am the target as a meat eater. I don't think I'm unique; the consumer movement is making better choices in food without compromising taste," he says.
"The great thing about the Impossible Burger is that it's entirely in the hands of the chef," adds Lee. "You can go to a different restaurant and have a different burger each time." Lee currently is a fan of the Impossible Burger at Umami Burger, an American gourmet burger chain.
Impossible Burger will be served on Air New Zealand until October.
Other airlines are making changes and improvements to on-board dining. In July, Alaska Airlines unveiled a menu with local ingredients "paired with West Coast staples" like a breakfast protein platter with Beecher's Flagship Cheese and non-GMO turkey, and a West Coast Cobb Salad for lunch, available until November 15. Emirates is opening a $40-million indoor farm in Dubai to serve high-quality, herbicide-free and pesticide-free leafy greens daily and fresher on-board food.
