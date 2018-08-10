Dream job alert: Get paid to live on a stunning Greek island with 55 cats

The job takes about four hours a day of work and involves feeding, cleaning up after, medicating and loving the 55 cats at the sanctuary.

What the job may lack in financial remunerations it makes up for with peace and quiet.

"We are located in a secluded nature preserved area which is very tranquil and quiet in winter time but busy during the summer. You'll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility — and rest comfortably in your own company," the posting reads. "That said, you'll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you'll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house."