Dream job alert: Get paid to live on a stunning Greek island with 55 cats

Syros island, Greece
Photo courtesy Freeartist
The daily hustle got you down?

God's Little People Cat Rescue on the Greek Island of Syros is looking to hire a live-in caretaker. The job comes with free housing and a salary, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

"PAID JOB OFFER WITH CATS! (this is genuine and NOT a joke — friends, please feel free to verify!)," the posting reads. "A very special position and living circumstance on offer on a little Greek island called Syros (a small paradise no less!)" (Syros is located in the Aegean Sea to the Southeast of Athens, Greece.)

The salary is not specified, but the posting points to a link that says the average monthly salary in Greece fluctuated around €1050 euro per month (that's equal to about $1,200) between March 2017 and February 2018. The posting highlights that the job is not full time and comes with additional benefits. Housing is included in the form of a "semidetached modern tiny house with it's own garden (direct view to the Aegean Sea!)," says the posting, which was previously covered by Time. (There was no response to two emails sent by CNBC Make It seeking a specific salary.)

The job takes about four hours a day of work and involves feeding, cleaning up after, medicating and loving the 55 cats at the sanctuary.

What the job may lack in financial remunerations it makes up for with peace and quiet.

"We are located in a secluded nature preserved area which is very tranquil and quiet in winter time but busy during the summer. You'll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility — and rest comfortably in your own company," the posting reads. "That said, you'll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you'll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house."

Interested, mature cat-lovers who can commit for at least six months can apply and video interviews will be held at the end of August.

The more experience the job candidate has working with cats the better, the posting says.

"From experience the job is most suitable for someone 45+ years of age, who's responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined — and really, with a heart of gold! Apart from feeding the cats the cats will also need heaps of love and attention. You will at times be expected to trap or handle a feral or non-sociable cat, so knowing something about a cat's psychology too is important + cat-whispering skills should come natural to you."

Competition for the job may be tough. A follow-up posting on Wednesday God's Little People Cat Rescue's Facebook page indicates the response to the post has been overwhelming.

