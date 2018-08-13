Rolls-Royce debuts its first ever SUV for $325,000 — take a look inside

Customers looking for the "Rolls Royce of SUVs" can now find it. Announced in 2015, Rolls-Royce recently debuted the Cullinan, its first-ever SUV with a $325,000 price tag. Cullinan, which officially enters the luxury car brand into off-road territory, is named after the largest diamond ever discovered, worth an estimated $2 billion.
Cullinan stands six feet off the ground with a flat top, angular sides with four doors in a traditional coach format. It has 22-inch rims and a front grille with vertical slats and LED light surrounding rectangular headlights. The rear tailgate automatically opens in two sections with the touch of the key button. The SUV can wade in water up to 21 inches high.
Inside, the Cullinan is spacious, sitting up to five people. The rear seat comes in two configurations: cockpit-style seats or a single lounge allowing seating for three. It can fold down for up to 21 feet of storage space.
The front seat has a center console that doubles as a bar, complete with glassware and a small refrigerator.
The steering wheel is augmented with a high-resolution display. It also features advanced, built-in technology like night vision and pedestrian warnings; an alert assistant that helps to avoid drowsy driving; four-camera parking system with panoramic view; all-round visibility; active cruise control; Wifi; and navigation and entertainment system. There are five USB ports, as well as wireless phone charging in the front seats.
The Cullinan comes with a 6.75 liter, twin-turbo V12 engine that gets 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, the same engine in Rolls-Royce Phantom. The top speed is 155 miles per hour.
The all-new, all-wheel drive and all-wheeling steering system is the first in Rolls-Royce history.
