3 times you shouldn't use your credit card

Why spend more than you need to? If a purchase on a credit card is going to incur a fee, maybe pay another way.

Many credit cards have foreign transaction fees, for example, which tack on around 3 percent. You could have a card that offers a rate of cash back that exceeds the foreign transaction fee, in which case you might decide using your card is still worth it. But keep in mind that many cash back offers don't always apply to purchases overseas the same way they do in the U.S., and make sure to read the fine print.

Paying taxes and tuition with a credit card will also usually require a fee, as will making mortgage payments.