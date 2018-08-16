Mark Cuban shares his top advice for Elon Musk on taking criticism

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing a lot of criticism after revealing plans to take his publicly traded $60 billion car manufacturer private through a tweet on Aug. 7.

Tesla has been one of the most shorted (or bet against) stocks on Wall Street, with many analysts pointing to production delays and rapid cash burn as reasons to think the stock will fall. Although the company's revenue rose to $4 billion in the second quarter of 2018 according to its August earnings report, Tesla reported losing $3.06 per share, a higher loss than Wall Street's forecast of a $2.92 per share loss.

In response to criticism from short sellers, Musk often takes to Twitter, and tweeted Friday he would even start offering "short shorts" as Tesla merchandise.

But taking criticism of Tesla personally isn't a good strategy, according to billionaire technology entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

"He has to learn not to respond," Cuban said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Monday.

Of course, it can be hard for anyone to distance themselves from expectations of failure.

"When it's your baby, a lot of times it's hard not to take all that personally. It's hard not to feel it inside of you," Cuban says. "It happens to a lot of different people when you're criticized, and it's hard not to return fire sometimes."

"It happens to me talking about the Mavericks," Cuban added of the Dallas NBA basketball team he owns.