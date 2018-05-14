Tesla is losing top talent and facing a cash crunch at a critical juncture

Tesla is showing signs of financial distress.

The automaker ended 2017 with $3.4 billion in available cash, and $9.4 billion in outstanding debt. That debt will come due as Tesla needs more capital to increase Model 3 production, and start work on new products including an updated Roadster, a new Model Y vehicle and the Semi.

On its first quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said "Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines."

But financial columnist Jim Collins recently noted the company is taking some steps that are unusual for companies with strong finances, including creating a special purpose entity for certain debt and collateralizing its Fremont factory.

Also, Moody's downgraded Tesla's credit ratings recently, changing its outlook to negative from stable, citing "significant shortfall" in the Model 3 production rate and a tight financial situation.