This $60,000 ice cream is the most expensive in the world — here's what you get

The most expensive ice cream in the world costs $60,000. To try it, you have to fly to Tanzania — but it's a pretty cushy trip. You'll fly first class, stay in a luxury resort and have the ice cream made right before your eyes on Mount Kilimanjaro.
"The World's More Expensive Most Expensive Ice Cream" sundae is offered by Three Twins Ice Cream, an independent organic ice cream company based in California with three shops in Northern California and wholesale ice cream products sold in all fifty states. The $60,000 ice cream was inspired by founder Neal Gottlieb's hike up Mount Kilimanjaro in January 2011, where he made ice cream in the snow.