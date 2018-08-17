This $60,000 ice cream is the most expensive in the world — here's what you get

So why does it cost $60,000?

In addition to first-class flights and five-star accommodations to be determined after buying the ice cream, the experience includes a guided climb up Mount Kilimanjaro with a local guide and Gottlieb himself, who will hand-churn a batch of ice cream with glacial ice from the mountain's summit.

"The process starts with harvesting ice from the glacier, which is put into a dry bag, into a backpack and carried down to camp," Gottlieb tells CNBC Make It. "I must say, this is not easy on the knees going downhill!

"At camp the ice is broken up. A small pot is put inside a larger pot and the space between is filled with ice and salt, which lowers the temperature of the mixture. Milk, cream, sugar and flavoring are mixed and added to the pot. The mixture is stirred, and the part that freezes to the wall of the inner pot is scraped off. Eventually the whole mixture freezes and you have ice cream."

Gottlieb can make vanilla or other flavors requested.