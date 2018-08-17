This tweet about PGA perfectly shows how smartphones have changed our lives

On August 8, as Tiger Woods played this year's 2018 PGA Championship in St Louis, Missouri, not every eye was on him. One Twitter user was looking at the crowds.

Jamie Kennedy, who in his Twitter profile identifies himself as content director for The European Tour and Ryder Cup Europe, tweeted a photo comparing the crowds watching Tiger Woods play in 2002 versus 2018. The difference? Sixteen years ago the spectators were just watching Woods; now they're nearly all filming the action via their smartphones.

It's a perfect illustration of one of the ways smartphones have changed our lives.

"Most people check their phone every 15 minutes or less, even if they have no alerts or notifications," Larry Rosen, psychology professor and author of The Distracted Mind, tells CNBC.

The vast majority of Americans have a cellphone, and 77 percent own Smartphones, according to PEW Research, which is up 35 percent since just 2011.

Here's a look at how people had experiences before Smartphones — and how they do it now.