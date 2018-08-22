Former President Jimmy Carter lives in a $167,000 house and shops at the Dollar General

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter might have once called the famous white mansion on Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C. his home, but now, Carter lives in a much, much more modest abode.
Carter, who served as the 39th U.S. president, actually lives a fairly normal — and frugal — life, according to a report in The Washington Post. In fact, Carter, 93, still lives in the ranch house he built himself in 1961.
The home, in rural Plains, Georgia (about a two and a half-hour drive south of Atlanta) is a two-bedroom ranch assessed at just $167,000, which is "less than the value of the armored Secret Service vehicles parked outside [it]," the Post reports. It's also less than the median home price in Georgia, which is $175,300, according to real estate site Zillow.