Former President Jimmy Carter lives in a $167,000 house and shops at the Dollar General

Carter's modest lifestyle is sharply different from those of other living former presidents.

In 2017, Barack Obama purchased an $8.1 million mansion in Washington, D.C., and is well known for his family's tradition of taking a summer vacation to the picturesque (and pricey) Martha's Vineyard. The secluded property they would rent out for those vacations just sold for $15 million.

And while Bill Clinton said he left the White House $16 million in debt, that was swiftly erased thanks to his lucrative paid speeches and book deals. It's been reported by NPR that his first year out of office, Clinton gave 57 speeches and raked in a whopping $13.7 million from his "speaking and writing business," according to a 2001 tax return.

Clinton's real estate portfolio includes a $1.7 million home in Chappaqua, New York and a $2.85 million home in Washington, D.C.

In 2015, Politico reported that George W. Bush had given at least 200 paid speeches since 2009, typically making around $100,000 to $175,000 per appearance.

But fancy living is not Carter's style. Instead, the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize winner says, "It just never had been my ambition to be rich."

Don't miss: Over $600,000 has been raised on Kickstarter for a Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!