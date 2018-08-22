VISIT CNBC.COM

Former President Jimmy Carter lives in a $167,000 house and shops at the Dollar General

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter might have once called the famous white mansion on Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C. his home, but now, Carter lives in a much, much more modest abode.

Carter, who served as the 39th U.S. president, actually lives a fairly normal — and frugal — life, according to a report in The Washington Post. In fact, Carter, 93, still lives in the ranch house he built himself in 1961.

The home, in rural Plains, Georgia (about a two and a half-hour drive south of Atlanta) is a two-bedroom ranch assessed at just $167,000, which is "less than the value of the armored Secret Service vehicles parked outside [it]," the Post reports. It's also less than the median home price in Georgia, which is $175,300, according to real estate site Zillow.

In addition to his affordable home, Carter's frugal tendencies include spending weekends dining with neighbors on paper plates with bargain-brand wine, and he and wife Rosalynn make their own yogurt, reports the Post. Carter has also been known to buy his clothes at his local Dollar General store, according to a 2011 Rolling Stone story (he showed up for the store's opening in Plains in 2004) and he often flies commercial, recently shaking hands with passengers on a Delta flight from Atlanta, Georgia to D.C. in June.

In recent years, Carter has made much of his income from writing books, the Post reports; he has published 33, including a children's book and reflections on his presidency. Carter also receives a $210,700 annual pension, as do all former presidents, plus the federal government gives all ex-Presidents an allowance for things like travel and office space. In 2017, Carter got more than $230,000 in such allowances, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, a conservative advocacy group.

Carter's modest lifestyle is sharply different from those of other living former presidents.

In 2017, Barack Obama purchased an $8.1 million mansion in Washington, D.C., and is well known for his family's tradition of taking a summer vacation to the picturesque (and pricey) Martha's Vineyard. The secluded property they would rent out for those vacations just sold for $15 million.

And while Bill Clinton said he left the White House $16 million in debt, that was swiftly erased thanks to his lucrative paid speeches and book deals. It's been reported by NPR that his first year out of office, Clinton gave 57 speeches and raked in a whopping $13.7 million from his "speaking and writing business," according to a 2001 tax return.

Clinton's real estate portfolio includes a $1.7 million home in Chappaqua, New York and a $2.85 million home in Washington, D.C.

In 2015, Politico reported that George W. Bush had given at least 200 paid speeches since 2009, typically making around $100,000 to $175,000 per appearance.

But fancy living is not Carter's style. Instead, the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize winner says, "It just never had been my ambition to be rich."

