This 'Shark Tank' investment just made Mark Cuban a few million dollars richer

The then 27-year-old Scudder founded Rugged Maniac in 2010. At the time, "I was practicing law and I hated it," he tells CNBC Make It. "I was looking for anything else to do."

The entrepreneur, 34, describes himself as an "outdoorsy guy" who grew up on a farm in the western part of Massachusetts.

Tired of his boring day-to-day corporate job, he decided to partake in a tough mudder obstacle course — a series of 10 to 12-mile obstacle race events.

This experience inspired him to create his own company with shorter obstacle courses, such as muddy water slides, tunnels, fire pits and large scaling walls.

During the day, Scudder worked his standard 9-5 job as a lawyer. But at night, he pored over his business plan, sought out a website designer, found a venue and built obstacles in a horse patch. Four months in, the CEO left his lucrative job as an attorney to focus solely on his burgeoning business.

"People thought I was crazy," says Scudder. "I was traveling 200 days a year, coming in at 3 a.m. in the morning, working 80 to 100 hours a week."

He was also forced to live with four roommates in a rough neighborhood in Boston just to make ends meet.

"I got through with a lot of help from my friends and family," says Scudder. But when 1,500 people signed up for his first obstacle event, he knew he was onto something.

The founder soon brought on his friend and former Wall Street lawyer Rob Dickens. Together, they grew the business over the next three years, churning out about 15 events a year.