This 'Shark Tank' investment just made Mark Cuban a few million dollars richer

Billionaire Mark Cuban just added a few more dollars to his bank account.
In 2014, the business maverick and "Shark Tank" star invested $1.75 million for a stake in Boston-based obstacle course company Rugged Maniac, making it one of the biggest deals on the show. Now, the Dallas Mavericks' owner is cashing out.
According to the Boston Globe, New Media Investment Group recently acquired an 80 percent stake of Rugged Maniac for $10.4 million. Business partners Rob Dickens and Brad Scudder will hold on to the rest.
Cuban sold his entire stake, "essentially doubling his initial investment," according to the Boston Globe.
The former lawyers won Cuban's financial support on season five of the reality TV show. Since then, they've turned to him for entrepreneurial advice and credit Cuban with teaching them one valuable business lesson: Know your worth.