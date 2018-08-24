This is the age when Americans are deepest in debt

"In my experience, young people don't break in to positive net worth until their early to mid-30's, and that's okay."

Attitude and mindset may also play a role in their accumulating debt, Cleveland-based financial planner Michael Kelley tells CNBC Make It. Unlike other generations, millennials have not faced major financial crises that have required them to develop their scrimping and saving skills. "Older millennials are now two generations away from those raised during the Great Depression. Their family isn't talking about how tough it was to wait in a soup line," he says.

Many of those aged 25 to 34 have already forgotten about the Great Recession, too, because they were still in college or had just started their career, Kelley says. "They probably didn't have a mortgage or a family to take care of so it didn't impact them the way it impacted their parents and grandparents," he adds. "Not to mention, with the help of Amazon, you don't even need to leave the house to rack up the debt."

Financial planners believe that, with the right approach, older millennials can still pay down debt and get to a financial place that's more similar to other generations. As St. Louis-based financial advisor Peter Lazaroff tells CNBC Make It, "People over the age of 35 have had more time to pay off debt and tend to earn more than the younger 25-34 year old workers."

Also millennials haven't yet hit their earnings peak. Pay continues to rise for college-educated men until age 49, generally, and for college-educated women until age 40, according to compensation research firm PayScale.

