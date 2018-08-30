Restless to move ahead? It might be time to get strategic about snagging that next promotion.

Visier, a people analytics company, analyzed an aggregated database of 3.5 million employees from over 70 companies that use its service to better understand its workforce. The analysis uncovered some surprising trends that could make promotions less of a mystery.

In fact, there might even be more than one promotional "sweet spot," says Dave Weisbeck, Visier's chief strategy officer. These sweet spots, as identified by the company's analysis, could match your age, career or your company's hiring timeline.

If you're hoping for a raise or new position this year, here are some tips to consider.