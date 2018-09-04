3 best pieces of career advice for young people from ex NFL and Twitter exec

San Francisco-based SoFi is a fintech company that launched in 2011 and has raised $1.9 billion at a current valuation of $4.4 billion, according to private market database PitchBook.

When it first started, SoFi was focused on refinancing student loans for millennials. Since then, the company, which currently has more than 1,300 employees, has started offering personal and mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, wealth management services and debit payments and money transfers. It has funded more than $30 billion in loans so far. The company declines to share revenues and profit.

Though SoFi does not have any branches, the online bank does have an "in real life" presence, however, in the form of live events for its more than 500,000 members across the country, cooking classes to yoga.

Noto, 50, shared his three best pieces of professional advice for young people with CNBC Make It.

"I think it's really important to understand how you can impact the company, and three things that I have emphasized to my teams and I have found to be valuable in a corporate setting" are as follows, says Noto.