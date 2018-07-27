This start-up turns pollution from factories into fuel that powers cars — and one day planes

The method uses the rabbit-gut bacteria to ferment the waste gas from factories, which then generates ethanol. So gas fermentation to produce ethanol can not only help solve the land issue, according to LanzaTech, it also tackles another problem: pollution.

The process is "a lot like making beer, except that instead of converting sugar to ethanol we convert pollution to ethanol,” Holmgren says. “We are reducing waste gas emissions at the same time, preventing these from becoming pollution."

The resulting ethanol can currently be mixed with gasoline for use in cars, and eventually, with airplane fuel.

In fact, Virgin Atlantic, the airline arm of the Virgin empire founded by billionaire serial entrepreneur Richard Branson, has been working with LanzaTech since 2011, according to a 2016 blog post written by Branson. The goal of the partnership is to produce jet fuel made from carbon waste gases.

“This is a real game changer for aviation and could significantly reduce the industry’s reliance on oil within our lifetime. … The future potential of this technology is enormous,” says Branson in his blog post.

Virgin Atlantic (of which Branson sold a 31 percent stake to Air France-KLM for 220 million pounds in 2017) will fly a plane with LanzaTech fuel “very soon,” says a spokesperson for the airline.

"Commercializing a new aviation fuel takes a lot of effort and time as there are so many checks and balances," says Holmgren.

Early testing is promising, though. The carbon footprint of the jet fuel made with LanzaTech's technology shows a 70 percent reduction in carbon compared with jet fuel made from fossil fuel, Holmgren tells CNBC Make It.

It's economical too. "It will cost the same as the lowest cost alternative jet fuel available today. We hope to compete with the price of kerosene in the future," Holmgren says.

Beyond fuel for cars and jets, ethanol can also be converted into ethylene and then polyethylene to make plastic products, an area that LanzaTech hopes to explore in the future.

“Longer term, we’re going to do other things ... make chemicals that will eventually will make your yoga pants someday using recycled carbon emissions," Holmgren tells CNBC Make It. "That's what we're trying to do, but we had to start somewhere, and the easiest thing that could make money was ethanol."

"Someday I guarantee you, you'll be wearing yoga pants that we made with recycled carbon.”

Holmgren says LanzaTech wants to create "carbon-smart consumers.”

“We want you to be able to go into a store and choose — just like you choose fair-trade coffee — I want you to choose the carpet that comes from recycled carbon versus the carpet that comes from the fresh fossil carbon," she says.

"We want all of you to ask for these products. I don't want these [products] to come from fresh fossil, and that's what we're really trying to do.”